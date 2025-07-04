Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26

Hot News :

Chinese Shares Close Mixed on Friday

Shanghai: Chinese stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.32 percent to 3,472.32 points. The Shenzhen Component Index, however, closed 0.25 percent lower at 10,508.76 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the mixed performance in the Chinese stock market reflects varying investor sentiments and market dynamics. While the Shanghai Composite Index saw a modest increase, the Shenzhen Component Index experienced a slight decline, indicating differing market conditions and investor reactions across the two indices.

