Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26

Xi Jinping Sends Regards to Actor You Benchang Who Joins CPC at 92

Beijing: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has conveyed his encouragement and regards to renowned actor You Benchang, who recently joined the Party at the age of 92. Xi, who also serves as the Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his pleasure upon hearing the news, describing You’s commitment to the Party as heartwarming.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Xi encouraged You to set an example as a CPC member and to inspire more artists and professionals in the cultural sector to contribute to the development and prosperity of socialist culture. Xi emphasized the importance of working towards building China into a leading nation in the cultural domain.



You Benchang, born in 1933, is a first-class actor with the National Theatre of China. He has dedicated decades of his life to portraying beloved characters on stage and screen. In 2024, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles at the 32nd China TV Golden Eagle Awards, a prestigious television award in the country.



In early 2024, You submitted his application to join the CPC and was accepted as a probationary member in May 2025.

