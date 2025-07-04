Myanmar Plans Development Projects in 458 Villages for FY2025-26



Moscow: Sales of new vehicles in Russia declined by 28 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025, totaling 607,500 units, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday. The figure includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), trucks, and buses. The ministry noted that sales of domestically produced vehicles reached over 333,300 units during the period, an 11 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.





According to Namibia Press Agency, passenger car sales fell 26 percent to 526,700 units, while LCV sales dropped by 19 percent year-on-year to 48,800 units. Truck and bus sales experienced a significant decline, falling by 54 percent to 27,000 and 4,900 units, respectively.





In June alone, new vehicle sales registered a 31 percent year-on-year decline and a monthly decrease of 2 percent to nearly 101,000 units.

