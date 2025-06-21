Tesla to Establish First Grid-Side Energy Storage Facility in Shanghai



St. Petersburg: Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang stated that the relationship between China and Russia is currently at an all-time high, describing it as stable, rock-solid, and unbreakable. Ding, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made these remarks during a question-and-answer session following his speech at the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ding highlighted the positive development of China-Russia relations under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that the bond between the two nations is neither targeted against nor influenced by any third party. Ding also expressed China’s approval of renewed contacts and exchanges between Russia and the United States, noting that such engagements among major countries benefit global stability and economic revitalization.





Ding called upon major countries to uphold international systems centered around the United Nations, advocate for international fairness and justice, and provide greater global certainty. He affirmed China’s commitment as a responsible major nation to collaborate with all parties to enhance global prosperity and stability.





Addressing the impact of political barriers on educational and technological progress, Ding cautioned against the politicization of such cooperation. He asserted that global sustainable development is hindered when obstacles are erected in these domains. Nonetheless, Ding noted that innovation continues even in the face of blockades, and reiterated China’s willingness to deepen educational and technological ties with Russia to elevate their bilateral collaboration.





Additionally, prior to the forum, Ding met briefly with Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft, to discuss furthering China-Russia cooperation in the oil sector.

