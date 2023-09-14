CNN Travel recognises Dominica as one of the best Caribbean islands

Roseau, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cable News Network (CNN) Travel has nominated the Commonwealth of Dominica as one of the nine best islands in the Caribbean!

All nine countries were categorised based on what they were known for catering to a variety of tourists’ reasons for travelling to the Caribbean. Dominica, also widely referred to as the ‘Nature Isle of the Caribbean’, boasts intricate features that make it one of the ultimate destinations for tourists and visitors alike.

CNN Travel classified all nine countries according to the following criteria:

1. Dominica: For lush natural beauty

2. North and Middle Caicos: For the unspoiled Caribbean

3. Curaçao: For ‘city’ life

4. Saba: For white-knuckle aviation thrill

5. Antigua: For diverse beaches

6. Barbados: For great cuisine and rum

7. St Barts: For over-the-top luxury

8. Puerto Rico: For music and dance

9. Martinique: For a taste of France in the Caribbean

CNN Travel highlighted the lush natural island as it is home to natural rainforests, luxurious eco-friendly resorts and sustainable and eco-tourism practices around the Nature Isle. Coulibri Ridge, is one of Dominica’s eco-resorts that has been featured on Conde Nast Traveller and prides itself on its sustainable accommodation standards.

Tourists can complement their visit by booking accommodation in any of the luxurious resorts with natural outdoor adventures. Some factors that supported this recognition are as follows:

Untamed nature

It is renowned for its lush rainforests, pristine rivers, and abundant waterfalls. The island’s rugged terrain includes the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, which showcases volcanic peaks, hot springs, and the famous Boiling Lake.

Morne Trois Pitons National Park

The Morne Trois Pitons National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its stunning natural beauty and unique geological features. Spanning approximately 68,000 acres, this park encompasses a diverse range of ecosystems, making it a biodiverse hotspot in the Caribbean.

The national park is dominated by volcanic activity, the park displays dramatic features like Boiling Lake, the world’s second-largest hot spring, and the Valley of Desolation, known for its fumaroles and bubbling mud pots.

There are several breathtaking waterfalls, including Trafalgar Falls and Middleham Falls, offering visitors the opportunity to swim in refreshing pools and enjoy the lush surroundings.

There is a rich biodiversity and home to various rare and endemic species of plants and animals, including the Sisserou parrot, which is the country’s national bird. It plays a crucial role in conservation efforts, protecting endangered species and preserving Dominica’s natural heritage.

Morne Trois Pitons offers a network of well-maintained hiking trails, allowing visitors to explore its natural wonders, such as the challenging trek to the Boiling Lake or the accessible Emerald Pool trail.

The park is also culturally significant, with historical remains of indigenous Kalinago settlements, adding an anthropological dimension to its natural beauty.

Boiling Lake

The Boiling Lake is a geothermal wonder situated within Morne Trois Pitons National Park, formed by the collapse of a fumarole, a vent for volcanic gases. It is one of only a few known boiling lakes in the world.

The lake’s most distinctive feature is its constantly churning and bubbling waters, caused by the intense heat beneath. The water temperature ranges from 180 to 197 degrees Fahrenheit (82 to 92 degrees Celsius), making it too hot for a traditional swim.

The lake is one of the largest of its kind globally, spanning approximately 200 feet (61 meters) in diameter. Its depth is estimated to be over 200 feet, although exact measurements are challenging due to the constantly changing water levels.

The Boiling Lake is a testament to Dominica’s volcanic activity. It is nestled within a volcanic crater and surrounded by a lush rainforest, highlighting the island’s geological diversity.

Accessible only by a challenging hike, the journey to the Boiling Lake takes trekkers through dense forests, sulphur springs, and breathtaking viewpoints, making it a popular destination for adventurous hikers and nature enthusiasts.

Soufriere-Scott’s Head Marine Reserve

The Soufriere-Scott’s Head Marine Reserve (SSMR) pristine and ecologically significant protected area alongside the west coast of Dominica. One of the most remarkable aspects of this reserve is its diverse marine ecosystem. The nutrient-rich waters support an array of marine species, including vibrant coral reefs, sponges, and an impressive variety of fish species. Divers and snorkelers can witness the colourful underwater world with species like parrotfish, angelfish, and seahorses.

Dominica’s volcanic origins are evident in the underwater landscape of the SSMR. Submerged volcanic craters, drop-offs, and underwater vents create a dramatic and dynamic seascape. The Soufriere volcano, which gives the area its name, is a prominent feature. The reserve also boasts underwater hot springs and geothermal activity, creating unique geological formations.

The reserve is located at the southern tip of the island, where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean. The rugged coastline and cliffs of Scott’s Head Peninsula provide stunning vistas and hiking trails for those seeking a terrestrial adventure.

The marine reserve offers world-class diving opportunities, with sites like ‘Champagne Reef’ where underwater geothermal vents release streams of bubbles, resembling champagne. This phenomenon creates an otherworldly diving experience.

The reserve’s coastal and mangrove areas are important habitats for various bird species, including migratory birds, making it a haven for birdwatchers. It is protected by strict conservation regulations, including no-fishing zones, to preserve its natural beauty and biodiversity.

There is a cultural importance to the local community, as Scott’s Head Village is a fishing hub and a gateway for exploring the marine reserve. The reserve’s beauty extends beyond its underwater wonders, with numerous hiking trails, waterfalls, and birdwatching opportunities.

Attachment

Secretary of Dominica Citizenship by Investment Programme Commonwealth of Dominica 001 (767) 266 3919 info@cbiu.gov.dm

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8922488