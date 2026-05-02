Continuous Training Key to Economic Growth: Nandi Ndaitwah

Opuwo: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for continuous investment in skills development and stronger collaboration between workers and employers to drive productivity and economic growth in Namibia.

According to Namibia Press Agency, speaking at the International Workers' Day commemoration held on Friday at Opuwo in the Kunene region, Nandi-Ndaitwah stated that this year's theme, 'Namibian workers demand continuous in-service training for increased productivity, national economic growth and better living conditions,' emphasizes the urgent need to build a skilled and adaptable workforce.

'In-service training is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity. It is the bridge between vulnerability and resilience,' she remarked. She stressed that workers must embrace lifelong learning, noting that capacity building has no age limit and can be pursued through formal programmes or online platforms.

Reflecting on the history of Workers' Day, the President traced its origins to the 1886 Haymarket affair in the United States, where workers protested for improved working conditions. She mentioned that the day remains a powerful reminder of workers' contribution to economic development worldwide.

Locally, she highlighted that Workers' Day is closely linked to Namibia's liberation struggle, emphasizing the role played by Swapo Party and workers in fighting apartheid and the contract labour system.

The President also raised concerns about challenges facing key sectors such as mining and fisheries, citing declining resources, global market shifts, and technological changes that have resulted in job losses and uncertainty. 'We cannot wait for change to overtake us. We must prepare our people in advance,' she said, urging proactive measures to equip workers with skills for emerging industries.