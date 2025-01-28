Hot News :

Couple Arrested for Drug Possession and Illegal Entry at Oshikango

Couple Arrested for Drug Possession and Illegal Entry at Oshikango

Malaysia’s Producer Price Index Sees 0.3 Percent Growth in 2024

Palliative Care Namibia Appeals for Support of New Fund

China’s Oil and Gas Production Surpasses 400 Million Tonnes Milestone

Trkiye Detains 100 IS Suspects Across 24 Provinces

Oshikango: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Ohangwena Region have arrested two Angolan nationals, a man and his wife, for the alleged possession of drugs and illegal entry into the country. NamPol’s Ohangwena Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mbuuru, stated that the suspects, aged 47 and 52, were apprehended on Monday by police at Oshikango.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the suspects were arrested after two units of cocaine powder, sealed in a black plastic bag and valued at N.dollars 1,000, were allegedly discovered in their bedroom. “They are also accused of failing to present themselves to immigration officials upon entry into Namibia,” Mbuuru added.



The couple is expected to appear in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court this week. Police investigations into the matter continue.

