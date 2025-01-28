Malaysia’s Producer Price Index Sees 0.3 Percent Growth in 2024



Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia’s producer price index (PPI) rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in 2024, following a decline of 1.9 percent in 2023, official data showed Tuesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Department of Statistics Malaysia released a statement indicating that the growth was largely supported by the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, which experienced a 7.9 percent increase.





The data also revealed that in December 2024, the PPI increased slightly by 0.5 percent, marking the end of a three-month downward trend that began in September 2024.

