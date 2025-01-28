Palliative Care Namibia Appeals for Support of New Fund



Windhoek: Palliative Care Namibia (PCN), a division of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), has launched the Palliative Care Fund to provide essential palliative and hospice care for financially vulnerable patients. The fund aims to improve access to medication, nursing support, and end-of-life care for patients in critical need.





According to Namibia Press Agency, CAN CEO Rolf Hansen highlighted the increasing requests for nursing and medication support, underscoring the urgency of this initiative. CAN’s existing financial assistance fund, which allocated N.dollars 2 million for the current financial year, is already overextended and unable to meet these specific needs, he said.





Hansen stated that the organization receives numerous requests for nursing and medication support for palliative and hospice care. Unfortunately, CAN and PCN cannot provide these services free of charge due to the high cost of medical consumables, medications, and the remuneration of professional medical teams. He explained that the Palliative Care Fund will operate under CAN’s administrative framework, focusing exclusively on palliative care.





Funds raised will support the opening of the state patient wing at House Zietsman in Windhoek, which will accommodate up to nine critically terminal patients who cannot afford private care. To fund medicine, consumables, and meals for these patients, and to grow the welfare arm of Palliative Care Namibia, financial support for the Palliative Care Fund is urgently needed, he said.





Hansen also emphasized the importance of corporate and public donations to sustain the programme, noting that CAN’s general funds cannot be used for this purpose. Contributions are needed to cover costs such as medicine, consumables, and meals for patients, ensuring equal care for all, he said.





Prospective donors and partners are encouraged to contact Rolf Hansen, CEO of CAN and PCN, or Mucky Haushona at CAN for bank confirmation details of PCN. House Zietsman is located at 3 Jan Jonker Road, Windhoek.

