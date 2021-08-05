COVID-19: Namibia records 237 new cases, 30 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that Namibia on Wednesday recorded 237 new positive COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update statement on Thursday, said among the new deaths emanating from 12 districts, seven occurred between 17-24 July 2021 and nine occurred between 25 and 31 July, while 14 occurred between 01 and 04 August 2021, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 3 142.

The newly confirmed cases were identified from 1 921 results received from laboratories in the last 24 hours, representing a 12 per cent positivity ratio.

These cases have a gender distribution of 136 female and 101 male patients, with the youngest being seven months old and the oldest, 95 years.

Oshana and Zambezi recorded the highest number of positive cases with 42 each, followed by Khomas at 36, Erongo 23, Kavango East 17, ||Kharas 16, Hardap 14, Otjozondjupa 13, Ohangwena and Kunene with 11 each, Oshikoto eight, Omusati three and Kavango West with one case.

According to Shangula, among the confirmed cases, 30 are learners, four teachers, five students and three healthcare workers.

“Of all the new cases, two are reported to have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

Namibia currently has a total number of 20 177 active cases, of which 375 are hospitalised and 72 are in intensive care units.

In addition, 323 new recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 96 891.

A cumulative number of 169 790 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 51 138 had been fully vaccinated.

