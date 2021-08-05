Police arrest Hochland Park robbery suspect

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Wednesday arrested one of the six suspects alleged to have stolen money from a cash-in-transit vehicle in Windhoek’s Hochland Park area on Monday.

A crime report issued by NamPol on Thursday said the 43-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday night, after he and five other assailants allegedly attacked three men who were collecting the cash and held them at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly fired several shots at the scene before running off in their getaway vehicle with the estimated N.dollars 1.5 million.

The incident occurred around 10h13 in front of Woermann Brock near Engen service station.

No cash has been recovered and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the police also managed to arrest five of the six suspects who allegedly robbed a man of N.dollars 102 060 and a pistol on Monday in Windhoek’s Hakahana area.

The report said the suspects were arrested during the morning hours on Thursday and that the pistol was recovered, but not the cash.

“It is alleged that about six suspects held the complainant at gunpoint and took his properties without his consent,” said the report.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency