Cricket: Nigeria picks Africa’s sole ticket to 2025 U19 World Cup



Nigeria has secured Africa’s sole ticket to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 Women’s World Cup in Malaysia 2025.

Nigeria was declared the winner of the Under 19 Africa Qualifiers on Sunday after the final match against Zimbabwe was washed out due to a heavy downpour in the second innings.

The final game played at Gahanga International Stadium in Kigali, saw Nigeria win the toss and opted to bat, scoring 77 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

In the chase, Zimbabwe started strong scoring 19/1 in 2.3 overs but was halted by the rain and play could no longer proceed.

However, ICC officials present adjudged Nigeria the winner for being the only participant unbeaten at the qualifier and had also topped its group.

Meanwhile Uyi Akpata, President of Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), in his reaction to the victory, said that the qualification is a reward for the hard work and tenacity of everyone involved.

‘First, I must thank the players, for their boldness and dedication to this p

roject. The board members too have been very supportive, and I will not forget the coaches and the technical team behind them.

‘The World Cup is a bigger task; we need more resources and a robust plan to run a successful campaign. All hands must be on deck, and it starts now,’ Akpata noted.

Nigeria’s run to victory began with beating Tanzania by four wickets, Zimbabwe by one wicket, and overrunning Malawi by 86 runs to top Group B.

See also World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria U19 Cricket team now stronger, official says

In the semi-final, Nigeria beat host Rwanda by 62 runs to set up the second encounter with Zimbabwe in the finals encounter that was washed out.

The 2025 World Cup in Malaysia is scheduled for Jan. 18 to Feb. 2, 2025 with Nigeria in Group C alongside New Zealand, South Africa, and Samoa.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria