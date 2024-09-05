Dadin-Kowa Dam secure, fully functional- FG



The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, has assured the public that the Dadin-Kowa Dam in Gombe State is in excellent condition, with no threats to its functionality.

In a statement issued after his inspection of the dam on Wednesday, Utsev noted that the dam had undergone rigorous daily monitoring and regular inspections.

Utsev confirmed that the dam was operating optimally, supporting hydropower generation, irrigation, and water supply.

He said that all key infrastructure components, including the spillway and penstock, were functioning as intended.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation’s commitment to maintaining water infrastructure across Nigeria.

He urged the public to dismiss unfounded rumours about the dam’s condition and assured that his ministry remained dedicated to providing accurate and timely updates on all water infrastructure projects.

He stressed the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance food production, job creation,

and economic growth.

Utsev also underscored the ongoing benefits of the Dadin-Kowa Dam, particularly through the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMMING) Project and the upcoming Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) project.

This, he added, was aimed at improving irrigation, dam safety, and power generation nationwide.

Dr Bello Goronyo, the minister of state of the ministry, at the visit stressed the importance of accurate information and expert consultation to prevent the spread of misinformation.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding vital national assets in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Caleb Tyowuah, Acting Managing Director of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, confirmed that the Dadin-Kowa Dam had a live storage capacity of 1.77 million cubic metres.

He added that the dam had no integrity issues and was currently irrigating 2,100

hectares out of the planned 30,000 hectares of land, while also generating 40 megawatts of electricity.

Mr Jayaharan Paul, Project Manager at Mabon Energy Limited, which operates the Dadin-Kowa Hydropower Plant, also affirmed the dam’s robust condition and its huge contribution to the region’s power supply.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was accompanied by a team of water resources experts during his visit.

NAN reports that Abubakar Yelwa, Managing Director, National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), had raised the alarm that the Dadin-Kowa Dam was on the verge of collapse.

He called for urgent measures to avert the looming disaster, which had become a significant threat to people and communities living near the facility.

Yelwa also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on flood disasters, noting that the menace has been ravaging several communities in 28 states across the federation.

