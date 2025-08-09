Armenia and Azerbaijan Sign Landmark Peace Agreement at White House



Kisumu: The death toll from Friday evening’s road accident in the western Kenyan city of Kisumu has risen to 25, a government official said. The bus was traveling from Kakamega to Kisumu when the accident occurred, said Fredrick Ouma Oluga, principal secretary in charge of medical services at Kenya’s Ministry of Health, adding that four people injured in the crash died while receiving treatment in hospital on Friday, raising the death toll to 25.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the 21 others died on the spot after the driver lost control of the bus as it approached a roundabout at high speed and plunged into a ditch, said Peter Maina, Nyanza regional traffic commander. Oluga announced an urgent blood donation drive scheduled for Saturday. “This blood drive is crucial to ensure we have sufficient supplies to support the survivors who are undergoing treatment in our Orthopaedic Trauma Ward,” he said. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

