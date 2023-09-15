DEPOWA seeks support of DHQ for its humanitarian activities

The President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa, has solicited the support of the Defence Headquarters in executing the association’s humanitarian activities across the country.

Mrs Musa made the call when she led the leadership of the association on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that DEPOWA would embark on various campaigns and initiatives to support women, orphanages, and internally displaced persons.

She said they would also support wounded soldiers and provide additional aid for their recovery, as part of their non-kinetic support of the fight against terrorism.

“We have together in the last two months trained over 40 youth of barracks community in information technology, makeup, production of household items and barbing at the DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre.

“At the end of the training all trainees were given start up capital with starter packs to further encourage them.

“We intend to commence training of widows drawn from all the associations by the end of this month, which is one of the integral objectives of the association.

“With all these identified target support areas, we know we cannot embark on this journey without your support.

“I know that we can rely on your cooperation and extensive insight as we are fully ready to keep contributing our part in nation building,” she added.

The DEPOWA president thanked the CDS, officers and soldiers of the armed forces for their commitment to addressing the security situation in the nation.

Responding, the CDS commended the women for their resilience and support for their husbands and the military.

Musa described wives of military personnel as super human, saying that other women would not be able to do what they do while their husbands were mostly not around.

“We are never ever around, we allow you to do most things; but this has turned you to be competent wives.

“On behalf of officers and men of the armed forces of Nigeria, we want to appreciate you, and even if we don’t say it more often, just know that anytime we look at you, we say thank you,” he said.

Musa also commended the women for their humanitarian activities in support of humanity, and pledged continued support to all DEPOWA projects and programmes.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria