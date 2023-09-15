Nigeria has best aviation safety recorded in Africa – NSIB boss

The Director-General, Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mr Akin Olateru, says Nigeria has the best aviation safety record in Africa with only two fatal accidents within a 10-year period.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Mr James Odaudu, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, quoted Olateru as saying this at the 7th Aviation Africa Summit, held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Seventh Aviation Africa 2023 took place at International Conference Centre Abuja between Sept.13 and Sept.14.

Akineru, who spoke on “Nigeria Evolving Approach To Aviation Safety And Learning From Occurrence Investigation – The NSIB Experience“ explained that the country recorded nine deaths within the period.

“In the last 10 years, there have been two fatal civil accidents leading to the unfortunate loss of 9 souls in Nigeria.

“Between 2005 and 2023, 78 accidents and serious incidents have occurred in the country with four incidents in the safety bulletin amounting to 82 while 260 safety recommendations have been issued.

“ Within the period, there were 12 incidents in the safety bulletin totalling 272 safety recommendation, “ he said.

According to him, the safety recommendations and their appreciable implementation and enforcements were largely responsible for the safety successes recorded since the inception of the current NSIB administration.

He said that the legislative changes and transition of legislative responsibilities over the years had been responsible for the improvement in the Nigerian Airspace.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria