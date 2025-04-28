No Date Set for Meeting Between Trump and Von der Leyen



Windhoek: The woman accused of the fatal shack fire that claimed the lives of her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend in 2022 pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and arson as her trial commenced in the Windhoek High Court on Monday. The 32-year-old Mechtilde Karomo, during her appearance before Judge Claudia Klaasen, did not give a plea explanation, challenging the state to prove the allegations that she killed Leonard Kadubuli (36) and Anastasia Matende (31) on 25 December 2022 in Windhoek’s Okahandja Park informal settlement.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the State is alleging that Karomo went to Kadubuli’s shack and demanded he open it while he and Matende were inside. It is alleged that Karomo then threatened to burn down the shack and kill the occupants. Karomo allegedly returned in the early hours of the next day and set the shack on fire, killing Kadubuli and Matende while they were asleep. An alternative charge of malicious damage to property has been added.





Karomo is represented by Mbanga Siyomundji, while Advocate Dominic Lisulu represents the State.

