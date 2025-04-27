DARES Forum Unites Over 300 Energy Experts in Abuja



Abuja: Mrs. Caroline Eboumbou, Chief Executive Officer of All On, announced that more than 300 renewable energy professionals participated in the Decentralised Renewable Energy (DRE) Developer Forum held in Abuja. Eboumbou stated that the forum, co-hosted by All On and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), brought together off-grid energy developers and investors from Nigeria and internationally.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the forum focused on exploring the World Bank’s Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project, which is implemented under the REA. The event included discussions on crucial aspects like DARES application processes, funding needs, and technical readiness, essential for developers preparing for the next proposal call.

Eboumbou expressed satisfaction with the turnout, stating, “We were pleased to host over 30 developers in person, with 300 more joining virtually from within Nigeria and globally.” She highlighted that the strong attendance indicated a growin

g interest in DARES and its potential to expand off-grid energy access in underserved areas. “We’re proud to gather such a committed and dynamic group of stakeholders. DARES is a key step towards bridging Nigeria’s energy gap, and we value REA’s ongoing partnership in this initiative. We look forward to further supporting the ecosystem as it expands its impact,” she added.

REA Managing Director, Mr. Abba Aliyu, underscored the forum’s significance in fostering collaboration between public and private stakeholders. “Universal energy access demands more than funding – it needs sustained, strategic cooperation. This forum demonstrates how joint effort can equip developers with tools, insight, and partnerships for success. REA remains committed to engagements like this that advance the energy sector,” Aliyu stated.

Mr. Olufemi Akinyelure, Head of the Nigeria Electrification Programme, spoke about DARES’ broader role in achieving national electrification goals. “DARES signals a new chapter – empowering states, e

nabling developers, and focusing on underserved communities. Through such forums, we’re not just building infrastructure – we’re creating a trusted, impactful ecosystem,” Akinyelure commented. He noted that the forum included interactive sessions and Q and A opportunities, allowing developers to consult directly with REA’s technical team.

Participants praised the event as a crucial platform for learning, networking, and aligning public-private efforts toward innovative energy solutions.