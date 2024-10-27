Duo to appear in court at Keetmanshoop for alleged murder



A 38 – year – old woman and a 52 – year – old man are set to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate ‘ s Court on Monday after they allegedly killed a man at Keetmanshoop on Friday . Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator for the || Kharas Region , Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango , told Nampa on Sunday that the duo stand accused of stabbing Ricardo Goliath to death with a knife . It is alleged that accused number one and the deceased were seen quarrelling in the street , where an accomplice ( accused number two ) handed a knife to accused number one , which she used to stab the deceased once on the left side of the neck . The deceased died on the spot as a result of the stab wound . The alleged stabbing happened on Friday around 17h00 in the Sonop residential area at the southern town . ‘ The accomplice then took the knife from the suspect , bent its blade in an attempt to break the blade from the handle then thew it on top of a shack in an attempt to conceal the murder weapon . The suspect

claimed that she stabbed the deceased because he attempted to rape her in the past , and he is still disturbing her ,’ added Mbango . The accused persons are in a domestic relationship , while the deceased and accused one are related as cousins . The duo faces charges of murder and defeating the course of justice alternatively attempting to defeat the course of justice . Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibia News Agency