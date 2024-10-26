ECN says printing of ballot papers on schedule



The Electoral Commission of Namibia ( ECN ) has announced that the production of ballot papers for the Presidential and National Assembly elections is on schedule , following successful verification by all political parties and presidential candidates . The ECN in a statement said ballot paper production began in Johannesburg on Tuesday . ‘ The printing process is progressing as scheduled . The commission will issue further public updates upon completion ,’ the commission said in a statement on Thursday . It said providing updates on ballot paper production reflects its commitment to transparency and ensuring the integrity of the election process . To enhance the credibility of the elections , the ECN formed a delegation to oversee the ballot paper manufacturing process . On Sunday , the 18 – member delegation , including representatives from the political parties contesting the upcoming elections , travelled to Johannesburg , where they reviewed and approved the sample ballot papers . Three political parties

– Christian Democratic Voice ( CDV ), Popular Democratic Movement ( PDM ), and the Republican Party ( RP ) – chose not to attend the verification process in Johannesburg . Instead , they were allowed to verify their particulars at the ECN head office in Windhoek . This verification was completed at 08h30 on Tuesday , with all three parties signing off on the sample ballot papers . ‘ The commission is pleased to confirm that all 21 political parties and 15 presidential candidates contesting the elections have officially signed off the sample ballot papers ,’ read the statement . The Action Democratic Movement , Affirmative Repositioning Movement , and All People ‘ s Party , among others , participated in the observation and verification process . The CDV and RP were unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances , while the PDM withdrew from the process . The ECN reiterated its commitment to upholding democratic principles in Namibia , ensuring that elections are conducted with the highest integrity , as man

dated by the constitution . Ren – Form , a South African company , was awarded a tender worth N . dollars 6 . 2 million to produce the ballot papers for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections , which will take place on 27 November 2024.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency