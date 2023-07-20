Education stakeholders harp on digital tools for safe learning

Stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to improve the learning experience with modern digital tools while also ensuring school environment was safe for learning.

The stakeholders made the call at the 2023 Unity School Old Students Association (USOSA) Education Summit in Abuja on Thursday.

The summit had the theme:”Transforming Secondary Education for the 21st Century”.

The Africa Head of SME Banking, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Babatunde Ajayi, assured of the bank’s commitment to deepen digital education among the education Ecosystem.

Ajayi also assured that the banking industry was committed financially to assist all the players in the ecosystem.

On prioritising education, the Development Consultant of STEM, Shola Magaji, called on the need to prioritise education through investment in infrastructure, investment in security, amongst others .

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wowbii Technologies, Gbolahan Olayomi, said there was need for access gap between Nigerian children and other children around the world in order to catch up with digital learning.

Meanwhile, the President General of USOSA , Michael Magaji, explained that focusing on digital learning was key to transforming education at all levels.

Magaji observed that going to school was no longer a geographic description adding that schooling today was more a medium than geographic which digital technology made it so.

“USOSANs have moved from complaint mode to solution mode long time ago and this is why we are gathered here today to discuss the issues and find solutions.

“USOSA remains committed to creating impact in the education sector by providing thought and practical leadership for initiatives like this secondary education space.

“The education summit will be institutionalised as an annual event in collaboration with all stakeholders to promote academic and learning excellence, national unity and nation building,” he said.

On the Federal Government’s part, the Project Coordinator, Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE), Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Amina Haruna explained that through the project, they had provided digital literacy to learners across the country.

“We are looking at training the teachers because the teachers have to be equipped. We are looking at this provision and enough conducive learning to be able to learn.

“We have trained about 6,000 Girls in digital literacy, we have trained about 140 teachers across the seven participatory states of AGILE in Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna , Kano, Katsina , Kebbi and Plateau state.

“Eleven states are coming under the additional financing making the project the biggest in West Africa and this is worth 1.2m dollars,” She said.

