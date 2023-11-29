Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Keetmanshoop, Woman Arrested

Keetmanshoop, Namibia - A 70-year-old man, Johannes Rooi, was fatally stabbed in the Tseiblaagte residential area of Keetmanshoop on Tuesday. The Namibian Police Force's crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango, reported that a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), The altercation that led to the stabbing occurred around 19h00 when Rooi accused the suspect of transferring money from his Nampost account using her grandmother's cellphone. During the ensuing argument, the suspect allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Rooi in the back. He was declared dead upon arrival at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital.

The police confirmed that there was no relationship between the suspect and the deceased. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.