Entrepreneur identifies need for Tinubu to rejig cabinet



By Oluwatope Lawanson

Dr Stephen Akintayo, a Real Estate Expert and Chairman of Gtext Holdings, says there is need for President Bola Tinubu to quickly rejig his cabinet to actualise his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Akintayo made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday while reacting to Tinubu’s first year in office as Nigeria’s 16th President.

‘There’s a need to rejig the system.

‘We have seen some few agencies of government under the new administration doing exceptionally well, while others have gone to sleep.

‘The President definitely needs to sanction some that are below expectations so that they sit up,” Akintayo said.

Urging Nigerians to be patient, Akintayo said he believed the President would reposition the country for the better.

He added: ‘The president has implemented significant reforms to stabilise the economy, reduce inflation, and attract foreign investments among others.

‘Overall, the president has shown some desire to get things moving forward.

We have seen certain decisions that show that he is sincere and really wants to change this nation.

‘We need to be patient with our President. We don’t even have a choice till another three years before the next election,’ he said.

NAN reports that Tinubu was sworn-in on May 29, 2023, as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria