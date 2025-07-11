Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional



Swakopmund: A total of 230 voter registration points have been finalised across the Erongo Region in preparation for the regional councils and local authorities elections, set for 26 November this year. This was announced on Wednesday by the Electoral Commission of Namibia’s (ECN) Electoral Officer for Erongo, Aune Ndakeva, during a stakeholder engagement at Swakopmund.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Supplementary Registration of Voters exercise, which will take place from 04 to 19 August 2025, specifically targets eligible voters who were not registered during the previous general registration, including first-time voters who have since turned 18, persons who lost or damaged their voter cards, and eligible voters who may have changed address from one constituency to another.





Ndakeva confirmed that 47 registration teams have been appointed and trained to operate at these centres, with logistical and material preparations already underway. Sensitive electoral materials will be securely stored at the Omaruru and Mondesa police stations, which are serving as the main logistical hubs for the region.





‘We have already completed the recruitment and training of supervisors, logistics officers, and registration officials. We are also finalising the training of special officials, which will conclude by 22 July,’ Ndakeva said.





The national voter education campaign, which began in June, is ongoing and will continue until 15 November, with Ndakeva noting that voter education officers and youth ambassadors are currently deployed in the field to sensitise citizens about the importance of participating in the upcoming polls.





The Erongo Region comprises seven constituencies: Arandis, Daures, Karibib, Omaruru, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay Rural, and Walvis Bay Urban. The current political leadership includes a diverse representation of parties, with Swapo leading Arandis, Omaruru, and Karibib constituencies, while the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) is currently taking leadership of Swakopmund and both Walvis Bay Urban and Rural Constituencies. The Daures constituency is currently under the leadership of the United Democratic Front (UDF).





The November elections will determine the composition of regional councils and municipal leadership structures for the next five years, which are crucial for local governance, service delivery, and development planning.

