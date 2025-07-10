Enrique Motivates PSG to “Make History” After Beating Real Madrid

Registration is now open for one of the most exhilarating crypto trading tournaments

Bitget Annual Trading Competition KCGI Launches With $6 Million Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading crypto exchange and Web3 company, has officially opened registration for KCGI 2025, the most anticipated trading competition of the year, featuring a massive 6 million USDT prize pool, brand-new segments, and early-bird rewards that make joining early a winning move.

From team battles to bot duels, KCGI 2025 isn’t just a tournament — it’s a spectacle. This year’s edition takes competition to the next level with enhanced challenge modes, region-based leaderboards, and incentives for everyone from strategic captains to high-velocity newcomers. Whether you’re a pro with a polished strategy or a rookie with something to prove, the game is on. There is a spot with your name on it.

“Every year during KCGI we witness traders across the globe strategize, synchronize and innovate,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “There’s a lot of community and teamwork involved, KCGI is our way of showing gratitude to our top traders. That said, we’re excited to kick off this year’s competition with 6 million USDT up for grabs and a range of dynamic challenges ahead. We’re inviting our community to lead, win, and shape the future of trading.”

6 Million USDT Promotion Pool

This year’s 6 million USDT promotion pool is packed with surprises. Top-performing participants may unlock VIP experiences with Bitget partners. Those partners include LALIGA matchday access, MotoGP circuit passes, and other premium rewards that go beyond the charts. It’s not just about who trades best. It’s also about who dares to play big, lead boldly, and win in style.

KCGI 2025 introduces four high-stakes categories:

Team Battle – Form alliances, build your squad, and rise through the ranks together.

– Form alliances, build your squad, and rise through the ranks together. Copy Trading Showdown – Let your strategy do the talking, or ride with the best.

– Let your strategy do the talking, or ride with the best. Bot Trading Competition – Code it. Launch it. Dominate the charts.

– Code it. Launch it. Dominate the charts. On-chain Arena – The ultimate test of decentralized skill and chain-savvy moves.

Early registrants unlock exclusive perks like trading bonuses, entry into mystery prize draws, and first dibs on team captaincy slots. Participants from over 100 countries are expected to join. Thus, it has not only become the largest KCGI yet but also the most global, collaborative, and competitive.

The official Team Battle segment begins July 24, but the smart money moves early. Traders who register now not only secure their seat, but they also set the tone for the event.

Get in early. Build your team. Shape the leaderboard.

KCGI 2025: This isn’t just trading, it’s a full-on battle with rewards.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices.

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7165dcd-738c-44c1-a485-b90d3695b922



GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001117337