Ethiopia to Export Soybean Meal to China in New Fiscal Year



Addis ababa: The Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration announced that soybean meal, a solid residue by-product created after grinding soybeans to extract oil, produced in the new fiscal year starting from July 8, will be exported to the Chinese market.

According to Namibia Press Agency, China is Ethiopia’s main agricultural export destination, and in accordance with the agreement reached between the two countries, Ethiopian soybean meal exports will meet China’s phytosanitary standards and are free from pests, the ministry told Xinhua.

“China is one of the world’s largest recipients of Ethiopian agricultural products, and Ethiopia will supply China with high-quality soybean products in accordance with the agreement reached between the two countries,” said Wondimu Flate, the director of communications at the ministry.

The Ethiopian government strongly supports the decision of China to make Ethiopia its trading partner as the East African country seeks market options for soybean products, foll

owing the growing trade interest between the two countries. Ethiopia is committed to exporting soybean products in a quality, standard, and competitive manner, Flate added.