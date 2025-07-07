China Strengthens Elderly Care Safety With New Emergency Response Plan



Windhoek: South African actress, producer, and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson spent time in Windhoek over the weekend, where she delivered a compelling keynote address at a business summit offering practical lessons drawn from her personal and professional journey in entertainment and entrepreneurship.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ferguson, who co-founded Ferguson Films with her late husband Shona Ferguson, shared with delegates how discipline, self-awareness, and a clear sense of purpose are critical ingredients in building a sustainable business.





The Business Summit Namibia, held at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, attracted entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals from across Namibia’s business landscape, and focused on navigating the current economic climate while driving long-term growth.





“Being multi-talented can be overwhelming,” she told the audience. “It takes discipline and focus to realise the full potential of your gifts. We often find ourselves pulled in many directions, but we have to develop the discernment to know which path aligns with our purpose.”





Ferguson, widely recognised for her long-running role as Karabo Moroka on ‘Generations’, has become equally well-known for her entrepreneurial acumen. Through Ferguson Films, she has produced some of South Africa’s most popular television dramas, including Rockville, Igazi, The Queen, and Kings of Jo’burg, which was distributed on Netflix.





“When we started Ferguson Films, people thought we were crazy. We didn’t come from a traditional business background. But we believed in our vision, and we were willing to start small. We were clear on the kind of stories we wanted to tell and the impact we wanted to have,” she said.





Her keynote address was one of the most anticipated moments of the night, and she did not disappoint. Drawing on more than three decades of experience in the public eye, Ferguson spoke with honesty about the personal sacrifices and constant learning required to lead in both creative and business environments.





“Everything starts with you. You are your own rescue. Nobody is coming to save you. That mindset shift alone can change your trajectory. Once you stop outsourcing responsibility for your life and career, you begin to act with more intent and purpose,” she said.





She emphasised that entrepreneurs must be rooted in their “why” if they are to build enterprises that stand the test of time. “A lot of people are chasing trends, but trends fade. Legacy doesn’t. Your ‘why’ is what will sustain you when things aren’t going well, when the clients aren’t coming in, or when the money isn’t flowing the way it used to,” she said.





Ferguson also touched on the need to be teachable, even as a leader. “You’re never too successful to learn,” she said. “I learn from everyone, from my crew on set to the young interns who come through our offices. The minute you stop learning, you stop growing,” she said.





Featuring a range of speakers from sectors including finance, social media, technology, and professional services, the business summit sparked conversations about entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership in Namibia. Ferguson’s address dovetailed with broader discussions about resilience in the face of economic headwinds.





Speakers urged Namibian business leaders to stay focused on fundamentals and adapt quickly to change, messages that Ferguson echoed in her talk. “In business, things won’t always go according to plan. There were times at Ferguson Films where we had to pivot, whether it was due to budget cuts, scheduling challenges, or external disruptions. You have to remain agile, but anchored in your values,” she said.





She reflected on how during the pandemic, the production company had to navigate strict lockdowns, uncertain timelines, and delayed broadcast schedules – all while grieving the loss of Shona, who passed away in July 2021 due to COVID-19 complications. “Losing Shona was the most difficult moment of my life. But I had to decide; am I going to collapse under the weight of this pain, or am I going to honour his memory by continuing to build what we started?”





The audience responded with a standing ovation, and many in the room were visibly moved by her message of perseverance and grace under pressure. Many attested afterwards that they left with renewed energy and notes full of business insights; but perhaps more importantly, with a challenge to lead their ventures with greater clarity, resilience, and heart.





Beyond her role as a business leader and media executive, Ferguson also encouraged entrepreneurs to be mindful of how they show up in their communities. “We all have influence. Whether you have five followers or five million, someone is watching how you lead, how you handle pressure, and how you treat people. Your leadership is not just what you say, it’s what you do,” she said in her talk, reminding the room that success is not a destination but a continuous journey of becoming.





She said: “We’re all still becoming. Every day is an opportunity to get clearer, to be more intentional, to live and lead with more purpose. Don’t wait until everything is perfect to start. Just start.”

