

Zhengzhou: Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). The most active cotton contract for September 2025 delivery lost 30 yuan (about 4.20 U.S. dollars) to close at 13,760 yuan per tonne.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 262,268 lots with a turnover of 18.08 billion yuan. China, recognized as the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of textiles, introduced cotton futures on the ZCE in June 2004. This move was aimed at helping cotton-related enterprises hedge against price risk.

