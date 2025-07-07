China Strengthens Elderly Care Safety With New Emergency Response Plan



Windhoek: Namibia’s National Cancer Registry (NNCR) has been included in the latest edition of the Global Cancer Atlas, a data project developed by the American Cancer Society in partnership with the World Health Organisation and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), Rolf Hansen.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the registry, started and maintained by CAN, is recognised by the African Cancer Registry Network. Its inclusion signals continued acceptance by the international public health community. “This shows the international community values our contribution to cancer data and supports our commitment to quality reporting,” Hansen said.





He stressed that although Namibia faces challenges such as the absence of a formal National Cancer Control Plan and the fact that cancer is not a reportable disease, the country’s inclusion reflects the importance of continued national collaboration. “These factors hinder the efficient planning and management of cancer control in Namibia. However, the continued international recognition of our registry affirms the importance of the work done not only by the Association, but also by dedicated partners in the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the private sector,” he said.





The Global Cancer Atlas reports that lifestyle-related factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, diet, and physical inactivity remain major contributors to cancer cases worldwide. CAN has stated its intention to continue promoting data-driven health strategies and to advocate for a more structured response to cancer through national coordination. “Working together, we can close the cancer care gap, and help all Namibians afflicted by cancer,” Hansen added.

