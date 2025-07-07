China Strengthens Elderly Care Safety With New Emergency Response Plan

Hot News :

Zhengzhou: Sugar futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). The most active sugar contract for September 2025 delivery lost 36 yuan (5.03 U.S. dollars) to close at 5,754 yuan per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, on Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 186,470 lots with a turnover of 10.69 billion yuan. As the world’s important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

