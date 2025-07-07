China Strengthens Elderly Care Safety With New Emergency Response Plan



Beijing: China on Monday held a ceremony in Beijing to mark the 88th anniversary of the start of the entire nation’s resistance against Japanese aggression. An exhibition themed “For National Liberation and World Peace” was also launched to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.





According to Namibia Press Agency, both the ceremony and the exhibition took place at the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, located near the Lugou Bridge – also known as the Marco Polo Bridge – where Japanese troops attacked Chinese forces on July 7, 1937. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at the event and announced the opening of the exhibition.





Cai highlighted that when Japanese militarists staged the Lugou Bridge Incident and launched their full-scale invasion of China 88 years ago, the Chinese military and people rose up in resistance. This initiated a national war effort, opening the main Eastern battlefield in the global war against fascism. Cai stressed that the CPC bravely led the resistance, setting a national direction and serving as the pillar throughout the war.





United in purpose, the Chinese people fought resolutely for the country’s survival, national rejuvenation, and justice for all humanity, eventually winning the war and contributing significantly to the global victory against fascism. The exhibition provides a comprehensive view of the 14-year war of resistance, with Cai emphasizing the importance of continuing the spirit of the resistance war to build a strong nation and rejuvenate China through modernization.





Cai and other leaders, along with representatives from various sectors, presented flowers to martyrs of the resistance war and visited the exhibition. Around 600 people attended the events. The exhibition, covering an area of 12,200 square meters, is divided into eight parts and displays 1,525 photos and 3,237 artifacts.





The Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was the first to break out and lasted the longest in the World Anti-Fascist War, resulting in over 35 million Chinese military and civilian casualties. China’s resistance played a decisive role in defeating Japanese fascism and supporting other fronts in Europe and Asia, contributing profoundly to the final victory and world peace.

