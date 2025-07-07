

Bras­lia: To Brazil, the “Land of the Future” has meant more than a tribute by Austrian writer Stefan Zweig who took refuge in the South American country from war in the 1940s. The title has become a dream that inspires generations of Brazilians to strive for its realization. In its ascent to modernization and a sustainable future, Brazil, alongside many other developing countries, has confronted challenges and survived transformations. A heavyweight in the Global South, the country hosts the 17th BRICS summit running from Sunday to Monday, drawing global attention once again.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Brazil’s trajectory toward becoming the “world’s granary” has been significantly influenced by the memories and experiences of figures like President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who grew up facing food scarcity. The government, along with scientists like Dr. Mariangela Hungria, has made significant strides in agricultural innovation, turning Brazil into a leading producer of agricultural commodities. Despite the environmental costs associated with farmland expansion, efforts continue towards sustainable intensification to balance food security and ecological preservation.





Brazil’s aerospace industry also highlights its ambitions, with Bras­lia’s design symbolizing the country’s rise as an aviation powerhouse. Embraer, the world’s third-largest commercial plane manufacturer, exemplifies Brazil’s success in the global aviation market. Strategic partnerships, particularly with China, have been crucial to Brazil’s achievements and ongoing developments in this sector.





Straddling the border between Brazil and Paraguay, the monumental Itaipu Dam exemplifies Brazil’s commitment to a green transition. The country has been accelerating its energy transition, with renewables now accounting for nearly half of its energy mix. Collaborations with China have further bolstered Brazil’s green development, with initiatives like the Mauriti Photovoltaic Project and the Belo Monte joint venture focusing on sustainable practices.





In strengthening Global South cooperation, Brazil has made significant progress in combating poverty and enhancing living standards through initiatives like “Zero Hunger” and “Family Allowance.” As the host of the 17th BRICS Summit, Brazil has emphasized the importance of solidarity among Global South countries to address common challenges and promote inclusive governance. Brazil’s commitment to forging a “Brazilian path to modernization” integrates economic growth with social and environmental sustainability, marking its distinct contribution to global development.

