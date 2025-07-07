China Strengthens Elderly Care Safety With New Emergency Response Plan



Vientiane: The Lao government plans to release more than 65 million fish fingerlings and other aquatic species into rivers across Laos in 2025, as part of its efforts to conserve biodiversity and support sustainable ecosystems. The initiative is set to coincide with the celebration of the Lao National Aquatic and Wildlife Day on July 13.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Chanthakhone Boualaphanh emphasized the significance of the day during a press conference on Monday. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the sustainable management, protection, and development of aquatic resources, which are crucial to the livelihoods of the Lao people.





Laos is home to over 500 fish species, playing a key role in maintaining the country’s ecological balance and representing an important part of its natural heritage. Nationwide activities are held annually to raise public awareness, especially among young people, about the importance of conserving aquatic life and protecting ecosystems.





In 2024, over 64 million fish and aquatic animals were released across Laos, supported by local communities, businesses, and international organizations. Building on that effort, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will partner with local authorities nationwide in 2025 to launch a fish and aquatic animal release campaign aimed at restoring natural ecosystems and water sources.





Additionally, the ministry is collaborating with its partners to strengthen the fisheries sector, aiming to promote the sustainable development of the country’s fisheries industry.

