FG partners WEMA bank to set up MSME technology hubs in 7 states

The Federal Government, through the Office of the Vice President (VP), Kashim Shettima, is set to launch a digital hub that will empower one million youths across the country with digital and related skills.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Abiola said the move is in line with President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to providing more digital jobs for young Nigerians,

He disclosed that the centres, to be known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub, would open first in Lagos and Borno States with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano states to follow afterwards.

According to him, the hubs will be run in partnership with a leading financial institution in Nigeria, WEMA Bank.

He stated that the arrangement for the initiative was reached after a recent meeting between representatives of the bank and Vice President Shettima in Abuja.

He explained that the strategic objectives of the programme include: to empower young enterprenuers by providing them with tailored financial products, training and support to enable them build sustainable businesses that will support the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“Other objectives include: supporting tech-savvy youths with keen interest in digital innovations and aspire to drive technological advancements, by providing them with financial solutions, training and access to strategic partnerships; and empowering young employees to become an integral part of the workforce in Nigeria, especially those deployed through the NYSC.

“FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub, positioned to serve as a centralised platform to provide cutting-edge digital skills, mentorship and networking opportunities, is targeted at tech-savvy youths and young entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

” The focus is on promoting entrepreneurship, skills development and the integration of young employees in the workforce, particularly getting one million youths employed in the digital economy and upskilling SMEs who can directly add value to the country’s economy.”

Abiola said that one million young adults would be trained in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, product design, using a specialized curriculum designed for the FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub.

“On mentorship, 500,000 SMEs across Nigeria will be mentored by experts while coaches will train and upskill them for business growth and quantum leap.

“Under the scheme, grants will be provided under a collaborative arrangement between the Federal Government and WEMA Bank, setting aside N500 million to be given to SMEs and Techprenuers.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria