Flood: Chinese coy donates food supplies to Borno



The China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), has donated more than 11 tons of food supplies to the Borno Government for distribution to those affected by the recent flood in the state.

The supplies to aid the flood victims were presented during a ceremony in Maiduguri, attended by Gov. Babagana Zulum, heads of relevant government departments and representatives from the Chinese firm.

Liu Shuai, a representative of CMEC in a statement on Sunday, said the initiative was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and reflected its commitment to the wellbeing of local communities in Nigeria.

He recalls that on Sept. 10, Maiduguri, the Borno capital, and its environs experienced their worst flood in 30 years, resulting in many deaths, destruction of property and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents.

‘As a central Chinese enterprise operating in the Nigerian market for many years, CMEC has consistently monitored the livelihoods of local residents and actively fulfilled its so

cial responsibilities,’ Shuai said.

He said that CMEC quickly mobilised support for its local staff right after the flood and launched a special assistance plan for local government and flood victims.

‘In addition to the food supplies, CMEC will continue to increase its investments and actively participate in post-disaster reconstruction efforts to assist the government and people of Borno State in overcoming these challenges as swiftly as possible,’ he said.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno expressed gratitude for the support provided by CMEC, assuring that his administration would complete post-disaster reconstruction on time.

The governor also highlighted the significant role of the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP) project, undertaken by CMEC, in the socio-economic development of the local community.

He expressed hope for more extensive cooperation with CMEC in the future.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria