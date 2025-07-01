Nandi Ndaitwah Completes Appointment of Regional Governors



Windhoek: First National Bank of Namibia has announced a new structure, effective from 01 July 2025, aimed at increasing access to banking and encouraging digital use.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the move is part of its wider goal to support financial inclusion across the country, as stated by Nangula Kauluma, CEO of FNB retail banking, in a press release issued on Tuesday. ‘The new structure removes charges on all local card swipes, a first in Namibia,’ she said.





The changes also include fee reductions through channels such as Cash@Till and Cash Plus. Philip Chapman of FNB business banking was quoted as saying the model reflects the bank’s aim to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.





FNB Namibia said the changes follow a review of customer needs and banking trends. It encouraged customers to explore the details on the FNB website or at any branch in the country.

