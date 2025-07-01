S. Korean Banks’ Lending Rate Declines for Sixth Consecutive Month in May

ENRA Technologies South Africa – CEO

Leading European digital signage provider ZetaDisplay has announced an exciting new partnership with ENRA Technologies, a rapidly growing South African IT and AV solutions company, to accelerate the adoption of digital signage across South Africa and the wider African and Middle Eastern markets.

This strategic collaboration will leverage ZetaDisplay’s proprietary Engage Suite, an advanced digital signage software platform, to offer a full-service digital signage solution to businesses in retail, manufacturing, finance, and insurance. Together, ENRA and ZetaDisplay will combine their expertise to create innovative, data-driven digital experiences that enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Raees Mukuddem, CEO and Founder of ENRA Technologies says:

“The digital signage market in South Africa is still in its infancy, but we’ve recognised its immense potential. By partnering with ZetaDisplay, an internationally recognised leader in this space, we are bringing best-in-class full-service solutions to the market. We believe in success through collaboration—what we call ‘evoking Ubuntu’—and we’re excited to work alongside ZetaDisplay to transform the industry.”

ENRA Technologies, founded in 2008, has grown from humble beginnings into a powerhouse delivering IT-managed services, integrated AV, security, and electronics across Africa and the Middle East. With a commitment to service excellence, the company has built strong, long-term relationships with major clients such as Woolworths, University of the Western Cape, Western Cape Government as well as other Public and Private sector Enterprises.

A Level One Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) company, ENRA is deeply committed to driving economic transformation in South Africa and has been recognised as a three-time Impumelelo Award winner for business excellence.

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer at ZetaDisplay comments:

“ENRA is the perfect partner for expanding into the South African market. They are incredibly well-established, working with leading brands and enterprise clients across the region. Their deep local expertise, combined with our innovative Engage Suite CMS platform, will allow us to create powerful digital signage solutions tailored to regional business needs.”

The partnership is already making waves, with ENRA actively pursuing major digital signage rollouts with a leading South African retail chain with over 750 stores and one of the country’s top universities.

At the heart of this collaboration is ZetaDisplay’s Engage Suite, a next-generation CMS designed for omnichannel content management, real-time data analytics and programmatic advertising integration. The platform will empower South African businesses to create seamless, automated and highly targeted digital signage campaigns.

This partnership signals a new era for digital signage in South Africa, bringing together European innovation and African expertise to create engaging, effective, and future-proof digital solutions.

