Nandi Ndaitwah Completes Appointment of Regional Governors



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has finalised the appointment of all 14 regional governors, with the final batch of seven announced on Tuesday. This follows the initial appointments made on 27 March 2025.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the newly appointed governors include Ismael Pijoo Nganate for Omaheke Region, Kadiva Hamutumwa for Ohangwena Region, Hofni Iipinge for Oshana Region, Natalia Goagoses for Erongo Region, Dorothy Kabula for Zambezi Region, Dawid Gertze for ||Kharas Region, and Immanuel Shikongo for Omusati Region.

During the announcement at State House, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the urgency of tackling the country’s high unemployment rate and housing shortage. ‘To address these issues and many other pressing challenges confronting our nation head-on, your results will be judged on the basis of the implementation of the 2024 SWAPO Party Election Manifesto Implementation Plan, which has been transformed in the 6th National Development Plan (NDP6). I will launch it soon because all t

he work is done. I expect you to be familiar with the 7 priorities of our government. Similarly, I expect you to be familiar with the 8 critical economic enablers to effectively champion development in your respective regions,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah told the governors.

The President urged the governors to provide timely solutions to regional challenges and to engage with communities, regional councils, local authorities, traditional leaders, the church, businesses, youth organisations, and other stakeholders.

Ismael Pijoo Nganate, who retained his position as Omaheke Governor, expressed his commitment to reviving the Witvlei abattoir and achieving regional self-sustainability. ‘I feel humbled and inspired. I don’t take this reappointment for granted. I am honoured by the trust the President has placed in me,’ Nganate told Nampa.

Oshana Governor Hofni Iipinge emphasized the importance of implementing the 8th administration’s manifesto, stating that it will be their guiding tool. ‘It is our guiding tool, and we wil

l focus on its clear priorities. I am excited to get to work, it will not be business as usual,’ Iipinge said.

Kadiva Hamutumwa, the newly appointed Ohangwena Governor, highlighted improved water access and the expansion of agricultural projects as her focus areas. ‘My research shows that most of our people remain communal farmers. We need to transition towards more commercially driven agriculture by introducing production and manufacturing industries within the region,’ she said.

Omusati Governor Immanuel Shikongo announced his priority to construct a regional sports stadium and additional sports facilities in various constituencies.