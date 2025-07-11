Former Uruguay Midfielder Lodeiro Rejoins Nacional



Montevideo: Former Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro has made a return to his boyhood club Nacional on a free transfer, as announced by the Montevideo-based team. Lodeiro has signed a one-year contract with Nacional following his departure from Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Lodeiro expressed his excitement about the move during his official presentation. The 36-year-old emphasized the significance of returning to the club where he began his professional career, stating, “I was drawn by the challenge and the opportunity to close a cycle. I don’t want to go anywhere else from here. This is the place where I grew up, and the chance to wear the shirt again is something I don’t take lightly.”

Lodeiro’s professional journey started at Nacional in 2007. He then had stints with various clubs, including Ajax, Botafogo, Corinthians, Boca Juniors, Seattle, Orlando, and Houston. Internationally, Lodeiro has earned 60 caps for Uruguay and was part of the national team’s FIFA

World Cup squads in 2014 and 2018.

During the presentation, Lodeiro also remarked on his growth as a player, stating, “I’m a lot more experienced now but I have the same desire and enthusiasm as when I left.”