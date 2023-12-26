Four Christmas babies born at Otjiwarongo

  • December 28, 2023
OTJIWARONGO: The Otjiwarongo State Hospital in the Otjozondjupa Region recorded the births of three baby girls and one boy on Christmas Day here. A registered nurse at the hospital's maternity ward, Linea Tuna on Tuesday told Nampa that her team of nurses on Christmas Day assisted four women to deliver their healthy babies at the hospital between 09h19 and 12h00. 'We first assisted a 16-year-old lady to deliver her baby boy at about 09h19 on Monday morning,' said Tuna. The nurse further explained that the four newly born babies weighed between 2.6 and 3.3 kilogrammes (kg), saying a newborn's normal weight is about 2.5kg. Speaking on behalf of the mothers, 16-year-old Stefeni Pienaar from Otjiwarongo expressed excitement saying, she feels blessed to have given birth to a healthy baby boy on Christmas, a day she said is believed in her community to be the day Jesus Christ was born. 'Because of that belief in my community, my baby boy received gifts from people around, such as nappies, a teddy bear and clot hes,' she said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

