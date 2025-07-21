China Focus: Xizang Ramps Up Plateau Ecosystem Preservation

Hot News :

Four Die in Head-On Collision at Ondobe

Ondobe: Four people died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with an oncoming vehicle at Efidi village in the Ondobe area. Namibian Police Force crime investigations coordinator in the Ohangwena Region, Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mbuuru, said the incident occurred around 20h30 on Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the crash involved a white Toyota Legend 45, travelling from west to east, and a grey Toyota Corolla, travelling in the opposite direction. “The four people traveling in the Toyota Corolla lost their lives in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were transported to Eenhana State Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” she said.



She said that one of the deceased was identified as a 35-year-old Angolan woman and efforts were underway to identify the remaining three deceased, including the driver of the Corolla. Further, one occupant of the Corolla and all three occupants of the Toyota Legend sustained injuries.



Mbuuru indicated that a 38-year-old man travelling in the Corolla sustained serious injuries and was initially transported to Eenhana State Hospital before being transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital. “He is in critical condition,” she added.



In the Toyota Legend, she said the 39-year-old male driver sustained leg injuries, a 32-year-old man sustained head injuries, and a 24-year-old man sustained injuries to his leg and arm, and they were in stable condition. Police investigations continue.

