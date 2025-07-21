China Focus: Xizang Ramps Up Plateau Ecosystem Preservation



Guangzhou: China defeated New Zealand 10-6 in the women’s water polo classification match at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships here on Monday, finishing the tournament in ninth place.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the two teams had also met in the ninth-place play-off at last year’s World Championships in Doha, where New Zealand narrowly defeated China 16-15. This time, however, China took firm control from the outset and closed out the game with composure and authority.





China opened the match with a commanding offensive effort, netting three quick goals, one from Yan Siya and two from Zhou Shang within the first five minutes. New Zealand’s Morgan McDowall responded with two goals, and Zhang Yumian then added a goal with eight seconds left in the first period to make it 4-2.





Zhang struck again early in the second period, while McDowall answered with another extra-player goal. Yan missed a penalty but recovered to score, giving China a 6-3 lead at halftime.





The second half saw China extend its lead and keep New Zealand from scoring, bringing the final score to 10-6. Chinese players Zhang, Zhou, Yan, and Wang Huan each netted two goals. Yan closed the tournament with a team-best 15 goals, while Shao Yixin added her 10th. Goalkeeper Shen Yineng made eight saves in the match and totaled 50 throughout the competition.





Wang, MVP of the match, expressed confidence in the team’s future, stating that they are a new team with many young players, and with more time together, they can continue to grow and improve.

