China Focus: Xizang Ramps Up Plateau Ecosystem Preservation



Dalian: Iron ore futures experienced an increase in value during Monday’s daytime trading session at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE). The most active contract, set for delivery in September 2025, saw a gain of 16.5 yuan, equivalent to approximately 2.31 U.S. dollars, closing at 809 yuan per tonne.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the day’s trading activity was robust, with the 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange witnessing a total trading volume of 778,941 lots. This activity resulted in a turnover of about 62.02 billion yuan. Since opening its iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018, China, the world’s largest importer of iron ore, has seen significant interest and trading activity on the DCE.

