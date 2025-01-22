Frederick Calls for Active Parental Involvement to Improve Academic Success



Lderitz: Kharas governor, Aletha Frederick, said parents should be encouraged to participate actively in their children’s education to foster a sense of shared responsibility for academic success. Frederick made the remarks here Tuesday during the official opening of the 2025 academic year for the ||Kharas Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture, emphasizing the importance of parental involvement in the teacher-learner-parent education triangle, which should be nurtured through open lines of communication.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Frederick highlighted that two-way communication between teachers and parents is vital for successful educational outcomes. When parents are informed and engaged, learners are more likely to thrive. The ||Kharas region recently experienced a significant drop in academic performance, falling from position number three to 11 in grade 11 results, and from 11th to 12th in advanced subsidiary level results.





The governor pointed out that the decline in regional performance is not merely a statistic but represents lost opportunities for learners and the communities. She urged stakeholders to confront this reality head-on, engaging in proper assessment and introspection to understand the underlying issues. Frederick noted that challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of teaching materials, and insufficient teacher training can severely impede educational outcomes. Prioritizing these areas can create a supportive framework for educators.





Frederick further remarked that education is not just a pathway to knowledge but the foundation of a prosperous society. To fulfill its purpose, stakeholders must focus on robust administration that addresses challenges in both school management and classroom settings. Effective school administration, she added, is essential for creating a conducive learning environment by establishing clear policies, providing adequate resources, and ensuring accountability among educators and staff.





Meanwhile, the region’s education directorate plans to convene a meeting with all its principals next week Wednesday in Lderitz to introspect and devise strategies to improve grade 11 and grade 12 results.

