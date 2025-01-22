Kavango East School Struggles with High Costs Due to Lack of School Hall



Kavango East: The Shambyu Senior Secondary School in the Kavango East Region is incurring thousands of dollars in expenses each year to rent private facilities for school activities, as it lacks its own school hall.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the school, which was established in 1933 and is located in the Shambyu Constituency, has been functioning for over 90 years without a dedicated hall. This absence has affected essential functions such as assemblies, examinations, and community meetings. The school’s principal, Thadeus Hamutenya, brought attention to the issue during a recent event when the Back to School Namibia Foundation donated stationery to the school’s 1100 learners.





Principal Hamutenya revealed that the school currently rents the Don Bosco Hall at St Joseph’s Parish of the Roman Catholic Mission, costing N.dollars 1,000 per day. He noted that during Grade 11 final examinations, the school spends a total of N.dollars 58,000 on the hall rental. The growing student population is putting increased pressure on the school’s already stretched facilities.





Efforts to address this issue have begun, with preparations underway for the construction of a school hall. The school is actively raising funds with the assistance of parents and community members. Hamutenya mentioned that N.dollars 600,000 is needed for the construction, but so far, only N.dollars 60,000 has been raised. He further emphasized that the funds provided by the government are insufficient for building a school hall, as they are needed for other important responsibilities.





During the same event, Alicia Dipierri, president of the Back to School Namibia Foundation, expressed the organization’s dedication to supporting and uplifting communities. The foundation, funded by donors from Poland and Germany, provided learners with essential school supplies, including a book, pencil, eraser, ruler, and sharpener.

