Bitget Partners with Kaia Foundation to Foster Mini-Dapp Ecosystem on LINE Messenger

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Kaia DLT Foundation to accelerate the growth of the Kaia blockchain-powered Mini-Dapp ecosystem launched on LINE Messenger today. This collaboration will focus on identifying high-potential Mini-Dapps, offering comprehensive support in incubation, advisory, listing, and go-to-market strategies to drive their success.

Kaia blockchain, renowned for its innovative architecture and emphasis on simplicity, has positioned itself as a pioneer in Asia’s Web3 space. Its unique ability to seamlessly integrate with Web2 platforms like LINE Messenger has drawn significant attention. In 2024, Kaia achieved a milestone of over 2 million unique active wallets and 13 million total transactions, with more than 9,000 active contracts already deployed on its chain. This impressive growth reflects Kaia’s strong technical foundation and the scalability required to support a thriving decentralized ecosystem.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, expressed her enthusiasm for this partnership: “In 2024, our extensive collaboration with the TON ecosystem brought unprecedented new user flows into the Web3 industry, demonstrating the immense potential of bridging Web2 and Web3. We firmly believe that driving user adoption from Web2 will remain a pivotal focus in 2025. By partnering with Kaia Foundation, we aim to uncover and empower outstanding Mini-Dapps on LINE Messenger, driving innovation and adoption in this rapidly evolving space.”

Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of the Kaia DLT Foundation, stated, “Bitget has consistently proven itself as a leader in empowering Web3 projects with its unparalleled expertise in global market reach. This collaboration with Bitget marks an exciting chapter for the Kaia ecosystem as we work together to identify and amplify the next generation of Mini Dapps. With Bitget’s support, we’re confident that the Kaia blockchain will become a cornerstone of Web3 innovation.”

On the same day, the Kaia Foundation officially introduced the Dapp Portal, which initially had 30 Mini Dapps selected. All the Dapps are built on the Kaia blockchain and accessible directly from LINE Messenger, a trendy chatting app with over 200 million monthly active users globally. This initiative will empower Kaia to bring decentralized services to mainstream audiences.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Kaia is a high performance public blockchain that brings Web3 to the fingertips of hundreds of millions across Asia. Formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains that were initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively, Kaia is Asia’s largest Web3 ecosystem integrated with the Kakaotalk and LINE messengers that have a combined user base of over 250 million – all of whom can experience Web3 with the ease and speed of Web2 within their favourite messenger superapp to connect, create, collaborate, and contribute to the ecosystem. Learn more at www.kaia.io.

The Kaia DLT Foundation, based in Abu Dhabi, was established in 2024 to expand the ecosystem of Kaia, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform. We drive the adoption and development of new technologies to ensure that Kaia fulfills its role as an accessible, transparent, and sustainable blockchain platform for developers and users alike, and facilitate decision-making to ensure that the ecosystem continues to expand optimally in the rapidly changing blockchain landscape.

