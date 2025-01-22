Namib Eagles Appoints Former Players to Lead Revival Effort



Windhoek: The Namib Eagles Football Club, a Khomas Regional Third Division team, has unveiled a new leadership structure to guide the club for the upcoming season. After being relegated from the Khomas Second Division last season due to poor performance, the historic club in a statement announced this week, that a group of enthusiastic and dedicated young leaders, all former players of the club, has been appointed to spearhead efforts to revive the team.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the structure consists of Verikomba Tjatirani who was appointed as team manager and deputised by Servasius Makanga. Timo Tjirumje is the head of operations, while Ronald Beukes will oversee scouting and talent development. Onesmus James Nangolo has been appointed as head of marketing and public relations, while the technical staff includes Sakeus Petrus as the new head coach, responsible for selecting his assistant, as well as the kit and equipment manager, along with the club’s new captain. Former head coach Immanuel Tobia

s will now oversee the youth academy.

The statement further emphasized, “Namib Eagles Football Club is dedicated to fostering talent, achieving competitive success, and engaging deeply with the community,” noting that under the new youthful leadership, the club can revive its legacy and inspire pride among fans and supporters.

Namib Eagles was relegated to the third division alongside other established clubs such as Sokker Klub Windhoek (SKW), Julinho Athletics, Impala Chiefs, Katutura Sports Club, Golden Rivers, and Falcons.