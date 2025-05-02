DGHV Advancing Namibia’s Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Leadership



Lderitz: Kharas Region Governor, Aletha Frederick has urged captains of the fishing industry, government agencies, and all corporate entities in Namibia to continue supporting the annual Lderitz Crayfish Festival. She emphasized the event’s role as a vital business forum and a platform for socio-cultural engagement.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Frederick highlighted the festival’s significance in positioning Lderitz as a leading tourism and investment hub in Namibia. She noted that the festival reshapes the region’s economic and social landscape by providing SMEs a crucial opportunity to showcase their products and services. Speaking at the festival’s official opening, Frederick stated that the event acts as a catalyst for community interaction, drawing families and friends from across Namibia and beyond.





Frederick further explained that the festival encourages domestic crayfish consumption not only within Lderitz but throughout Namibia. She emphasized that the annual event enriches Lderitz’s cultural fabric and fosters the development of unique socio-cultural activities that celebrate local heritage. Additionally, she urged business owners to leverage the twinning agreement between the Kharas Region and the Northern Cape of South Africa to develop meaningful partnerships.





Gopane Mabilo, the chief director of policy research and innovation in the office of the Premier in the Northern Cape, also spoke at the event. Mabilo reaffirmed their government’s commitment to strengthening the relationship with the Kharas region through the twinning agreement. He mentioned that efforts are underway to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape, as well as Namibia, focusing on renewable energy due to the competitive advantage these regions hold in green hydrogen and related value chains. Mabilo expressed optimism about finding better ways to ensure development reaches everyone in their respective countries, creating more jobs and improving lives.

