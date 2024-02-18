Geingob championed youth participation

  • February 19, 2024
WINDHOEK: The late President Hage Geingob was a staunch supporter of youth activism, whose actions spoke volumes as he worked tirelessly to create avenues for their meaningful participation in national development. This was said by the President of the Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO), Lucia Ndishishi, during a memorial service in honour of Geingob attended by learners from various schools in Katutura at the Independence Arena on Friday. She said education was at the forefront of President Geingob's agenda. 'He recognised the transformative power of knowledge in shaping the destiny of nations, and his relentless pursuit to expand access to quality education for all Namibians has empowered countless individuals… igniting the flames of hope and opportunity in the hearts of our youth,' stated Ndishishi. Ndishishi also remarked that Geingob was not a keyboard warrior and therefore believed in young people through empowering them to drive policy and action, leaving an enduring imprint on the land scape of Namibian governance and inspiring generations to come. The youth tribute saw learners from schools such as Hage Geingob Secondary School, Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School, and Goreangab Secondary School paying homage to the late president with electrifying musical performances and heartfelt tributes. The youth tribute under the theme; Remembering H.E DR. Hage G Geingob: a youth tribute', was a collaborative effort by several groups, namely The National Youth Council (NYC), the Namibian National Students Union, NANSO and other groups. At the event, many tributes by student leaders recognised the late President as a leader who believed in the potential of the youth and made significant strides in ensuring they are represented and given opportunities to grow. UNAM SRC speaker for all 12 campuses, Jayden Ashipala, said Geingob will be remembered by the Namibian youth for his transformative power, blazing commitment to academic excellence, as well as vocational education and the potential it has. Learners from Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School gave a choir performance that resonated with many in attendance, revived by a vocal performance by the Goreangab Secondary School. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

