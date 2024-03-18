Girlfriend dies after being stabbed by boyfriend

WINDHOEK: A 24-year-old woman died after allegedly being stabbed by her boyfriend on the left side of her neck with a knife at about 18h35 on Saturday in Rhine Street at Wanaheda. The deceased was identified as Charlien van Wyk, according to a weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Sunday. It is alleged that Van Wyk and her boyfriend were observed coming out of a shack house when she fell to the ground after what has been suspected of them having quarrelled inside. An ambulance was summoned to the scene, and she was declared deceased by paramedics. It is alleged that the murder weapon was recovered, and a 32-year-old male, a primary school teacher, was arrested. Her next of kin were informed. In an attempted murder case on Sunday, a 19-year-old female sustained multiple wounds on her chest, abdomen, and right arm after she was struck by bullets allegedly fired by a security guard at about 04h00 at a shop in Witvlei. 'It is alleged that the security guard who was on duty at the shop s aw a man breaking into a truck parked next to the shop's yard. It is alleged that the man ran away after seeing the guard and passed by a group of four people who were walking towards the truck. The guard allegedly asked the group about the running man whereby two men from the group confronted the guard and attempted to stab him with knives. The guard allegedly used his teargas to ward them off while trying to retreat, however, the two men continued to surround him whereby he took his service shotgun and shot at the ground. It is alleged that some bullets struck the victim who was among the group.' The victim was admitted to Gobabis State Hospital and is in stable condition. In a similar case, it is alleged that a 35-year-old man raped a 24-year-old woman and hit her with an iron bar on the head. According to the crime report, the incident took place on Friday at around 23h00 in the Nuwerus location in Aranos. The victim allegedly sustained head injuries and was found unconscious by family members. She rec eived treatment at Mariental State Hospital and was later discharged. The suspect was arrested. In an unrelated incident, three male suspects broke into a house at a plot in the Okahandja area and tied up two people at about 00h00 on Sunday. According to the crime report, the two victims, a 59-year-old and wheelchair-bound 64-year-old were tied up and had items. The 59-year-old was injured and taken for medical treatment. All stolen items have not been verified yet. Police investigations in all matters continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency